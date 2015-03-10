Watch: Bette Midler sings Kim Kardashian’s tweets

“I never thought I’d be saying this… But I’m wearing flats today.”

Is there anything better than reading @KimKardashian’s tweets? Yes, Bette Midler, singing them in a sultry manner.

69-year-old Midler went platinum blonde long before Kim Kardashian and has proved herself worthy of breaking the Internet with this new video.

Midler sang a selection of Kim’s tweets along with piano accompaniment on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. The tweets, through not all grammatically correct, sing beautifully.

According to Kimmel, Midler has named one of her pet chickens after Kanye West’s wife. We can’t confirm, but would love to see what the eponymous bird is clucking (or tweeting) about.