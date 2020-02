The 10-episode series is being filmed in New Mexico.

AMC has released a first-look photo of its “Breaking Bad” prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

The image shows star Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman along with series showrunner Vince Gilligan on the set earlier this month, AMC said. Also pictured in the image is Peter Gould, a writer on “Breaking Bad” who created the Goodman character.

AMC also Thursday that Gilligan is directing the series premiere of “Better Call Saul, which follows the tale of slimeball attorney Goodman.