Declaring it’s ‘Never Too Late,’ Beyonce celebrates #LoveWins with rainbow dancing

“Never Too Late #LoveWins” Beyonce said on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

It looks like Beyoncé is a bit behind on current events.

While the superstar can barely breathe without the whole world acknowledging her perfection, Ms. Knowles took her sweet time to musically acknowledge last Friday’s SCOTUS decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

On Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., Beyoncé posted a video on Instagram featuring some solo choreography and excellent rainbow costumes to her hit ‘7/11’.

“Never Too Late #LoveWins” she captioned the video. Within the first hour, the video earned over 435,000 likes.

Here’s to hoping she redoes the entire ‘7/11’ video with a rainbow theme!

To be fair, Beyonce (or one of her publicists) posted ‘Love always wins’ on Facebook last Friday, following the SCOTUS decision, but this new video adds a nice personal touch.

Love always wins with Queen Bey.