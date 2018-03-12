Beyoncé, Jay-Z confirm ‘On The Run II’ tour rumors

The rumors are true. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are going “On The Run” once again.

The superstar couple officially announced their second joint stadium tour — titled “On The Run II” — that will stretch across Europe and the United States through October. The series of 15 international shows kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, UK’s Principality Stadium. Bey and Jay will return to the states for another 21 North American stops, including East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2.

General ticket sales go live starting March 19 at LiveNation.com and “all usual outlets,” according to a news release. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale opportunity starting Wednesday at noon through Saturday at 5 p.m. Members of Beyoncé’s fan club the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will get their own pre-sale, beginning Wednesday.

The tour is a sequel of sorts to the duo’s original “On The Run” stint, six weeks of sold-out stadium shows during the summer of 2014. The finale — two back-to-back performances in Paris, France — was turned into an Emmy-nominated HBO special.

Since then, the couple’s public lives have been a strange blend of rumors and accolades. Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed, bat-swinging surprise album “Lemonade” arrived in 2016, swirling up infidelity gossip, while Jay’s Grammy-nominated 13th album “4:44” was both an apology and return for the New York icon. Recently, both artists appeared in the music video for that album’s confessional “Family Feud,” directed by “A Wrinkle In Time” visionary Ava DuVernay.