Beyond the Tonys: What will become of the Broadway shows that won and lost

Now that the Tony Awards have come and gone, and Broadway’s 2017-2018 season is underway (with “1984” and “Marvin’s Room” in previews right now), what happens next for the shows that walked away with the biggest prizes — and those that were less fortunate?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (Best Musical) — This acclaimed, deeply felt musical about a shy high school loner who gets caught up in a web of lies has already been selling out for months. Tickets are on sale through next June. However, the show’s popularity could take a hit once Ben Platt leaves in a few months.

‘Hello, Dolly!’ (Best Revival of a Musical) — The smash musical comedy revival is selling tickets through early January. Bette Midler will probably not stick around beyond that point. In which case, the production can either close on a high note or bring in someone new — but what celebrity is big enough and brave enough to follow Midler? Beginning this week, two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy (who is Midler’s standby) will play Dolly at select performances.

‘Oslo’ (Best Play) — J.T. Rogers’ ensemble drama about the secret negotiations between Israel and the PLO leading up to the Oslo Accords is slated to run through the end of the summer. Lincoln Center Theater has already scheduled new productions for next season at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812’ — Grosses for Dave Malloy’s lively opera based on portions of “War and Peace” are expected to take a dive after Josh Groban leaves July 2. The Imperial Theatre is a sought-after venue for big musicals, so it is hard to imagine this lasting more than a few months.

‘Come From Away’ — This sentimental musical about airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11 has caught on with audiences since it began previews in February. Looking ahead, it could be tough for “Come From Away” to keep its momentum going.

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ — Lucas Hnath’s frisky Ibsen sequel (which picked up the award for Best Actress in a Play for Laurie Metcalf’s performance) extended its limited run from July into January. It could conceivably stick around until then, even with just that one Tony win.

Other Plays — “Sweat,” “Six Degrees of Separation” and “Indecent” have all posted closing notices. “The Little Foxes” and “Present Laughter” end limited runs July 2.