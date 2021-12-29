Big Apple Buzz: Andy Cohen talks COVID bout, Alec Baldwin in Hamptons and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On the Dec. 20 episode of Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show, Randy Andy, People reports the Bravo producer talked about his bout with breakthrough COVID, explaining that he had to separate from his 2-year-old son Benjamin for 10 days while isolating.

“I quarantined in the house. The first day was really rough and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly,” Cohen told his Radio Andy co-host John Hill. “Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried co-habitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny.”

Father and son are have since reunited.

Baldwin back on L.I.

Alec Baldwin took three of his children to enjoy a cold beach at the Little Alberts Landing Beach in the Hamptons on Dec. 19, reports the Daily Mail.

The family left Manhattan on Dec. 17 after Santa Fe sheriffs issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s iPhone in their investigation into the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust. The family has been in East Hampton since the 17th, when Baldwin was spotted outside his Manhattan home packing up his Cadillac Escalade with Christmas wreaths, bags and presents.

Other news

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc upon Broadway shows. COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc upon Broadway shows, especially The Music Man. Sutton Foster missed the Dec. 24 preview performance of the long-awaited The Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The Broadway actress confirmed her absence was due to a positive test on Instagram.

Foster, who also stars on the TV show Younger, also heaped praise on actress and The Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo, so the performance at the Winter Green Theater did not have to be canceled. However, on Dec. 28, The Music Man announced it has canceled performances through the end of the year after Hugh Jackman tested positive just days after Foster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revival’s leading man took to Instagram to share the news of his breakthrough case.

“I just want you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning from COVID. My symptoms are like a cold – I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a brief 30-second video. But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City!”

Although a total of 16 plays have had to cancel performances with Waitress and Thoughts Of A Colored Man closing for good due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Caroline, Or Change will continue its’ limited run at Studio 54 through Jan. 9.

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production stars Sharon D. Clarke as Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the Civil Rights movement is transforming America.

Rapper Rich the Kid seems to be in the red once again.

According to Page Six, the Queens born emcee owes almost $41,000 in back rent to his Manhattan landlord, East Village 14 Owner LLC. In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, the landlord claims Rich, whose given name is Dimitri Rogers, has lived in the East Village pad for 14 months and stopped paying rent in August.

This new lawsuit follows Blueprint Artist Management suing the musician in 2020, alleging it was owed $3.5 million in fees. TMZ also reported that Rich the Kid was charged for over $300,000 for an outstanding rent in Los Angeles, California.

Rogers was also sued for owing $230,000 worth of jewelry to Beverly Hills jeweler Peter Marco. His net worth is reportedly $10 million.

We hear…

Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin was seen enjoying the holiday weekend as she pushed her son nine-month-old, Arthur, in his stroller through Brooklyn Bridge Park on Dec. 26, according to the Daily Mail.

Baccarin shares Arthur and five-year-old daughter, Frances, with her husband, actor Ben McKenzie. The Gotham co-stars were married in 2017.

Morena has been busy filming a new TV series for NBC, The Endgame. Described as a “high-stakes thriller,” the show starts airing in February 2022 and also stars Ryan Michelle Bathe’ and Kamal Angelo Bolden.

Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart attended an Entrepreneurs Holiday Party in New York City at Shopify on Dec. 9 where she was spotted chatting with the e-commerce company’s president, Harley Finkelstein.

Sightings

Jeff Goldblum waving from a replica of the Statue of Liberty torch at Rise NY on Dec. 16.

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka and boyfriend rapper Cordae sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden.