Big Apple Con at Penn Plaza draws Stan Lee, Frank Miller, more

The Big Apple Con is hitting midtown this weekend, and with it comes a bevy of geek- friendly celebrities who you can meet and get a photo with, not to mention tons of comic books, toys and other ephemera for your purchasing needs.

The convention, held at Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden, also features a number of panels, including in-depth discussions with the likes of some of the celeb guests and others about the craft and history of comics. And if you’re a cosplayer, or just someone who enjoys looking at the intricate costumes, you can check out a cosplay contest.

amNewYork has looked through the guest lists and picked out a few people you should get in line to meet:

Stan Lee

The King of the Marvel Movie Cameos, still super-energetic at age 94, is the co-creator of some of the biggest superheroes around, from Spider-Man to The X-Men to The Hulk.

Frank Miller

This writer and artist is responsible for two of the most iconic Batman stories, “The Dark Knight Returns” and “Year One,” not to mention his own creations “Sin City” and “300.” Sunday only.

Jon Bernthal

Bernthal plays The Punisher on the Netflix’s “Daredevil.” He’ll be joined by castmates Elden Henson, Peter Shinkoda, Geoffrey Cantor and Gideon Emery. Bernthal is Sunday only.

Barbara Eden

Your dream has come true as the star of “I Dream of Jeannie” makes an appearance.

Jason David Frank

With the “Power Rangers” movie coming to the big screen March 24, here is your opportunity to meet the original Green Ranger from the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” TV show.

Spencer Wilding

While you might not know his name yet, this actor donned the iconic black costume to play Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

If you go: The Big Apple Con is Saturday and Sunday at Penn Plaza, 401 Seventh Ave., bigapplecc.com, $30-$275