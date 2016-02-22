Big Oscars Quiz Thing taking place at (Le) Poisson Rouge

Do you want to show off your epic Oscars knowledge for the chance to win prizes?Then head to the fourth …

Do you want to show off your epic Oscars knowledge for the chance to win prizes?

Then head to the fourth annual The Big Oscars Quiz Thing this Sunday at (Le) Poisson Rouge.

Bring your friends and form a team for the trivia game show. Not an Oscars expert? Not to worry — you can get “Smart-Ass Points” for being funny with your wrong answers.

Relax between rounds with drinks, or plot your grand strategy to win prizes like Insomnia Cookies or a class at the Peoples Improv Theater.

The game will be followed by a live screening of the 88th Academy Awards.

To give you an idea of what to expect, here are some questions from last year’s Oscars trivia night:

1. The last film to win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Screenplay was “The BLANK of the BLANK.” (Clue: It’s not “Revenge of the Nerds.”)

2. What chain of teashops shares its name with a recent Oscar winner for Best Picture?

3. What well-remembered 1939 film was both the first Oscar winner for Best Picture in color and the longest-ever Best Picture winner?

4. Perhaps the two most-often confused Oscar categories: Best Sound BLANK and Best Sound BLANK. (Yes, the blanks are different.)