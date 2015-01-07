Three more women claim Bill Cosby assaulted them

Three more women have come forward to say they were drugged and sexually abused by Bill Cosby.

One woman, identified as a former assistant at the William Morris agency, who provided only her first name and two others — gave their statements at a Los Angeles news conference held by attorney Gloria Allred Wednesday.

The assistant, “Kacey,” who said she handled administrative aspects of Cosby’s personal appearances, said Cosby forced her to take a pill, inspected her mouth to make sure she swallowed it, and woke up “with Mr. Cosby naked beneath his open robe.” Fearful of Cosby and of retribution if she spoke out, “I left William Morris,” she said. A date of the alleged incident was not given.

Linda Kirkpatrick described being 25 in 1981 and living in Las Vegas when Cosby allegedly gave her a beverage that left her confused and incapacitated in his dressing room at the Las Vegas Hilton. She came to at one point and “Cosby was on top of me kissing me forcefully,” she recounted, noting he wore a silver ID bracelet lettered “CAMILLE.”

“I knew something was terribly, terribly wrong with whatever I had consumed,” said Kirkpatrick. She said she returned a call from him the next day and Cosby apologized and offered to make it up to her with front row seats to his show, but the next time they met he tried to kiss her and held her so tightly “it was obvious he was sexually aroused.”

“He drugged and raped me,” said Lynn Neal, who recounted a similar dressing room incident room after Cosby ordered her to drink what was ostensibly a shot of Stoli. “I felt helpless and weak and couldn’t stop him.” No approximate date of Neal’s alleged attack was supplied in the printed remarks Allred distributed to the press.

Allred contested the earlier statements of “Cosby Show” co-star Phylicia Rashad, who told Showbiz411.com “forget these women” when asked about the lengthening list of Cosby accusers.

Rashad, 66, described the accusations as “the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but … it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

“If Mr. Cosby’s legacy is destroyed, he has no one to blame but himself,” said Allred, adding, “Predators have no right to prey upon women, to drug them, to sexually assault them, to hurt them and to target them.”

Allred thanked Canadian women’s rights leaders protesting Cosby’s shows in Canada through Friday night. “They also have a stake in this issue and we’re very appreciative of their support,” Allred said.

Cosby has so far declined to address the allegations against him. His lawyer issued a statement in November noting that allegations from Cosby’s past were resurfacing but “the fact that they are being repeated does not make them true.”