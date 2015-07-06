Bill Cosby admitted to obtaining quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with: AP

Cosby testified in 2005 that he gave the sedative to at least one woman “and other people.”

Bill Cosby admitted he obtained Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with, according to the latest revelations about the comedy icon first reported by The Associated Press Monday.

Cosby testified in 2005 that he gave the sedative to at least one woman, “and other people,” according to the documents obtained by the AP.

Cosby, 77, has been accused of sexually assaulting more than two dozen women since the mid-60s.

The latest revelations concern a court case by a former Temple University employee, according to the AP. Cosby testified that he actually gave the woman three half-pills of Benadryl. They settled the case with undisclosed terms in 2006.

Lawyers for Cosby apparently argued that unsealing the documents would be embarrassing for their client. An attorney for Cosby did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Cosby has never been criminally charged and most of the allegations exceed the statute of limitations. He testified that in the 1970s he had obtained seven prescriptions for Quaaludes, the brand name for a sedative and muscle relaxant.

“When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?” Cosby was asked in the 2005 deposition.

“Yes,” he replied. (With Reuters)