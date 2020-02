The clip is from his now unfortunately named 1969 LP “It’s True! It’s True!”

After reports surfaced yesterday confirming Bill Cosby had indeed drugged women, the Village Voice uncovered a clip in which Cosby jokes about “Spanish Fly” — a euphemism for a date rape drug– from his 1969 LP entitled “It’s True! It’s True!”

And it’s all too “true” how disturbing the three-minute clip is.