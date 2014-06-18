Bjork exhibit coming to MoMA

The exhibit will chronicle the last two decades of the performer’s career.

A retrospective devoted to the career of the collaborative Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk will be held at the Museum of Modern Art early next year.

The exhibit, “Björk,” which will run from March 7 to June 7, will chronicle the last two decades of the performer’s career through sound, visuals, costumes, instruments and objects.

“Björk is an extraordinary innovative artist whose contributions to contemporary music, video, film, fashion and art have had a major impact on her generation worldwide,” Klaus Bisenbach, MoMA’s chief curator and the exhibit’s organizer, said in a statement.

The show will feature a bio-fictional narrative of Björk’s life co-written by Sjon Sigurdsson and an “immersive music and film experience” conceived and realized with director Andrew Huang and the 3-D design corporation Autodesk.