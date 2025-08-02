BLACKPINK ‘In Your Area:’ Fanatics and Complex NY hosts first of its kind K-pop collaborative shop

BLACKPINK fans celebrated the epic return of their favorite K-Pop group with the first-of-its-kind SoHo sports-themed pop-up last week, featuring exclusive merch in honor of the girl group’s US DEADLINE tour.

The ‘BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA’ League Collection with Fanatics and Complex marked the triumphant comeback of global icons Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa by underscoring the quartet’s uniqueness alongside MLB and NBA teams. From July 25 to July 27, fans flocked to Complex NY, located at 620 Broadway, for an opportunity to purchase collaborative sports clothing featuring Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, tees, and hats. All of these items are indicative of the DEADLINE tour stops, spotlighting the cities’ hometown teams with exclusive BLACKPINK design elements.

“At Complex, we’ve always been about creating cultural moments that bring fans closer to the artists and communities they love. The momentum behind our pop-ups underscores the growing demand for immersive experiences that go beyond traditional fan engagement, and collaborating with global icons like BLACKPINK marks an exciting new chapter for us. This partnership allows Complex to continue expanding into different music genres,” Reya Benitez, Head of Music Partnerships, told amNewYork.

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has burst through the glass ceiling, kicking down doors with their Billboard Chart-topping music and paving the way for female K-pop artists. They were the first female K-Pop group to top Billboard 200 with their album “Born Pink” and the first to headline and perform at Coachella.

“As a native New Yorker, seeing one of my favorite K-Pop groups collaborate with the Knicks, especially with what a great season they just had, is amazing,” Gabi Tran said. “I think it’s really cool to see K-Pop really delve into American culture with this collaboration.”

The 26-year-old Brooklyn resident has been a longtime fan of BLACKPINK and says that she feels these young women embody female empowerment.

“I think they are Asian representation, especially in modern-day media. I also think they represent girl power. You know, seeing such strong, established, successful women is important,” Tran said. “I feel like they’re definitely trailblazers, and they definitely pioneered a lot of what we know to be K-Pop in America today. So, I feel like they really broke that ceiling and that barrier to cross culture.”

After taking time to cultivate their solo careers, BLACKPINK triumphantly returned to New York City for their Deadline World Tour at Citi Field on July 26 and July 27. To pay tribute to their return, fans attended the Fanatics and Complex Pop since a portion of their concerts took place at sports venues. The collection features collaborative pieces with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, Chicago Bulls, Cubs, and White Sox, and the New York Knicks and Mets teams.

Fanatics x Complex pop-up in New York answered the group’s famed rallying call, “BLACKPINK in your area,” allowing fans, affectionately known as “Blinks,” to shop the collection before it sold out online.

Alexe Alvarado, 32, traveled from Austin, Texas, to see her favorite group perform at Citi Field. Before her concert, she wanted to showcase her support by stopping by the Fanatics and Complex NY pop-up.

“I am such a sports girl, so this [collaboration] is so cool,” Alvarado said. “[BLACKPINK are] so inspirational. They give me a lot of power. I always channel them. But they’re really cool, just really cool girls.”

If you missed the pop-up, the exclusive items can be purchased online at Complex.com, Fanatics.com and the Fanatics App, MitchellandNess.com, MLBShop.com and Store.NBA.com.