Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

‘Bleed for This’ review: Miles Teller takes on tough boxing role

Robert Levin
November 17, 2016
1 min read

Miles Teller totally immerses himself in the physically taxing role.

“Bleed for This” exists in the same New England world of dropped “r’s” and cluttered homes filled with larger-than-life personalities we’ve seen in so many movies it’s practically its own genre. But that’s not all that’s wholly familiar about this picture from writer-director Ben Younger (“Boiler Room”).

It’s about a champion fighter, Vinny Paz (Miles Teller), and his quirky family, and in that vein it often plays like an imitation of David O’Russell’s “The Fighter,” which was also about a boxing pro and his kin and also set in this universe, albeit Lowell, Massachusetts, instead of working-class Rhode Island.

Still, Teller totally immerses himself in the physically taxing role and the movie distinguishes itself thanks to its painstaking depiction of the real-life Paz’s grueling comeback after breaking his neck in a car accident and being forced to rehab with a Halo metal brace screwed into his skull. It’s a compelling triumph over adversity and the sort of dynamic performance that can single-handedly give life to a movie.

Bleed for This

Directed by Ben Younger

Starring Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Ciarán Hinds

Rated R

Robert Levin

View all posts

You may also like