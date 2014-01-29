Blu-ray and DVD releases: ‘Rush,’ ‘Last Vegas’

‘Rush’ Perhaps the greatest thing about Ron Howard’s superb film “Rush” is that he made someone with zero interest in …

‘Rush’

Perhaps the greatest thing about Ron Howard’s superb film “Rush” is that he made someone with zero interest in auto racing sit on the edge of his seat in rapt attention. Based on a true story, Chris Hemsworth plays British Formula One racer James Hunt and Daniel Brühl portrays Austrian driver Niki Lauda, who were rivals in the mid- 1970s. The film focuses on the 1976 season in which Lauda suffers a terrible accident but returns to continue taking on Hunt. This is not just a great sports film; this is a great film. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)’Last Vegas’

See all your favorite old actors — Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline — in this buddy comedy. (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99)’Jackass Presents:

Bad Grampa’

amNewYork film critic Robert Levin calls the kid actor, Jackson Nicoll, amazing in this. Plus all the Johnny Knoxville prank stuff you’d expect. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’The Fifth Estate’

The Julian Assange story, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $36.99)’Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2′

More animated food comedy and such. (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $45.99)TV on DVD’Bonnie & Clyde'(DVD, $45.99; Blu-ray, $55.99)’Downton Abbey Season 4′(DVD, $49.99; Blu-ray, $54.99)’Treme: The Complete Fourth Season'(DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)