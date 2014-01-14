Boo! Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr not sharing Grammy stage

They won’t be "all together now." Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are each set to take the stage …

Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are each set to take the stage at the Grammy Awards this month, but they don’t plan on performing together, a spokesperson for the show said yesterday.

As the sole living members of the Beatles, McCartney, 71, and Starr, 73, will also receive the 2014 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award that night.

The pair last performed together at a benefit concert in 2009.

Taylor Swift and John Legendwere also among the performers announced yesterday, as were Carole King and Sara Bareilles, who will play together.

The 56th annual Grammy’s will air on Jan. 26 on CBS.