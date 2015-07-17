Brad Pitt hates Costco, just like Ryan Gosling

Mrs. Jolie-Pitt probably only has cage-free breakfast in bed.

Feeding a family of eight without Costco is NBD if you’re an A-lister.

Brad Pitt, father of six children, is the latest extremely good-looking celebrity to speak out against the big box warehouse.

Following Ryan Gosling, Pitt published an open letter on CafeFreeFuture.com to Costco Wholesale Corp’s CEO Craig Jelinek, this Thursday, July 16.

“I…ask that you stop selling eggs from hens confined in tiny cages,” the actor wrote. “I join Ryan Gosling, Bill Maher, and countless others in urging Costco to sell exclusively cage-free eggs.”

Some celebs with large families, like the Kardashians, for example, don’t share this enthusiasm for the chain’s social responsibility.

“Costco is a passion,” Kris Jenner told the New York Times this past May. “Costco is like a massage. During the summer, there’ll be a fabulous surfboard. I don’t surf, but I’ve got to buy a surfboard. I mean, that’s how crazy I am.”

We’ve all been there, Kris.

In his open letter, Pitt explains, “Cramming hens into cages for their entire lives constitutes cruelty to animals,” and states that the practices outlawed in Europe and California should be applied to Costco’s egg producers.

Looks like Mrs. Jolie-Pitt only enjoys cage-free breakfast in bed. Lucky.