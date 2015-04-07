‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte turns DJ with ‘Breaking Beats’

Nothing says “party” like Blue Sky. On Friday night, RJ Mitte, the actor better known as Walter White Jr. from …

Nothing says “party” like Blue Sky.

On Friday night, RJ Mitte, the actor better known as Walter White Jr. from the world-conquering AMC drama “Breaking Bad,” will be the headlining DJ at B.B. King’s Blues Club and Grill, for a night of “Bad”-influenced tunes collectively titled “Breaking Beats.” Costumes and pork pie hats are expected, as are people yelling Jessie Pinkman’s favorite profanity and bouncers checking people for drugs extra-aggressively.

amNewYork caught up with Mitte in advance of the show to chat about music and the show’s afterglow.

What, to you, was the “sound” of “Breaking Bad”?

It has a heavier weight, [because] the show has such a heavy weight. But there’s light to it, too, and I think they grasped it really well on the show. I’m interested to see what people think of this set. I tried to incorporate [that] as much as I could but still incorporate the party aspect. It’s not as heavy as the show, though.

A year removed from the series finale, has it sunk in yet that you were a key part of television history?

There’s definitely a “pinch me” feeling. But what’s really nice is that the show is still going. With Netflix and streaming, the show is still relevant online, and people are still watching it. We were able to create something that was so amazing with such a great group of people. It had something special.

Who is the music industry’s Walter White?

Walter White is composed of quite a few characters. There’s a few Walter Whites out there, but I think there’s even more Heisenbergs.

If you go: Breaking Beats, featuring a DJ set by RJ Mitte, is on Friday at 11 p.m. at B.B. King’s Blues Club and Grill, 237 W. 42nd St., 212-997-4144, $35-$45.