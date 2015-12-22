Bridget Jones is pregnant, and Patrick Dempsey might be the father in ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’

There’s a baby on board for Bridget Jones.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby” will hit theaters on Sept. 16, 2016. The sequel will feature some familiar themes — Bridget’s still single and again entangled in a love triangle — but there’s a new twist: She’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is.

Returning love interest Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is at the center of the baby daddy drama. But the father could also be Jack Qwant, played by Patrick Dempsey. Unfortunately, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) isn’t involved in this melee — he won’t return for the third installment in the “Bridget Jones” series.

“This is part of the new challenge, discovering where she is now in her new life,” “Bridget Jones” star Renee Zellweger told Entertainment Weekly in the magazine’s latest edition, which is out Monday. “But as an actress, it feels like stepping back with an old friend. I love this character, I like that she tells stories about what it’s like to be a woman and these really relatable situations at certain times in life. It’s so right to tell a story about Bridget in this stage of her life.”

Demsey, a newcomer to the “Bridget Jones” series, is best known for his decade-long run on “Grey’s Anatomy” as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd. Fans were devastated when their beloved “McDreamy” was killed off the show last season. Maybe McDreamy’s death wasn’t in vain after all.