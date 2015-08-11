Britney Spears to guest star on ‘Jane the Virgin’

Looks like Britney Spears is checking into the fictional Marbella Hotel.

She’s so lucky, she’s a star and she gets amazing cameo spots.

We’re talking about Britney Spears, of course.

Ms. Spears is planning on checking into the fictional Marbella Hotel, social media leads us to beleive.

The superstar tweeted Tuesday afternoon that she’ll be making an appearance on Golden Globe-winnning TV series “Jane the Virgin” next season.

“See u at the Marbella Hotel soon, @hereisgina @jaimecamil! [monkey] Guest starring on one of my favorite shows EVER @CWJaneTheVirgin #DreamComeTrue” @BritneySpears tweeted at 3:31 p.m. on August 11.

Spears has previously appeared on episodes of sitcoms including “Will & Grace,” “Glee” and “How I Met your Mother.”

Gina Rodriguez, star of “Jane,” retweeted Spears.

Andrea Navedo, who plays Jane’s mother, responded: “So ExcitedAbout TheNews! @britneyspears a fan of @CWJaneTheVirgin will guest star on#Jtv Can’twait! Welcome #Britney!”

Spears was born to make us happy.