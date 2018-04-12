Entertainment ‘Broad City’ to end with season five, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson say Comedy Central announced the final season will air in “early 2019.” "Broad City" stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have a handful of new Comedy Central projects in the pipeline. Photo Credit: Comedy Central By Keira Alexander keira.alexander@amny.com @keira_alexander Updated April 12, 2018 7:49 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email After nearly a decade of making their iconic comedy series, two New York City broads are getting ready to move on. The fifth season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” will be its last, it was announced on Thursday, but fans can rest assured they’ll be seeing plenty more from stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, with three Comedy Central projects already in the pipeline. “’Broad City’ has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series,” Glazer, 31, and Jacobson, 34, said in a news release. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. ‘Broad City’s’ always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit.” The final season of the NYC-set comedy series doesn’t have a specific premiere date, but is expected in “early 2019.” The duo’s new projects include animated series “Mall Town USA,” Los Angeles-set “Platinum Status,” (starring Glazer’s brother, Eliot Glazer) and “Young Professionals,” set in D.C. By Keira Alexander keira.alexander@amny.com @keira_alexander Keira has been amNewYork's style and entertainment editor since 2015, covering beauty, fashion, décor, celebrity news and all things entertainment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.