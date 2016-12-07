‘Broad City’ season 4 gets summer 2017 release

The new season is “gonna be seriously, like, so good,” according to Ilana Glazer.

It’s been hard tackling the highs and lows of everyday life in NYC since the latest season of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” ended in April.

Thankfully, we won’t have to do it alone too much longer.

The show’s new season is slated to premiere this summer, according to a tweet sent from the official “Broad City” Twitter account on Wednesday.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer appeared in a video to let us know the season, which is still being filmed, will be “comin’ at ya” in August.

Just in case you weren’t super excited already, the new season is “gonna be seriously, like, so good,” according to Glazer.

August will see the fourth season of the series.

“Broad City” storylines we’d like to see in Season 4:

– Abbi gets a job inside Trump Tower

– Bevers runs for mayor

– Ilana opens a bodega cat sanctuary

– Ilana dates an undercover DEA agent

– Abbi and Ilana get lost in the Second Avenue subway tunnel

– Abbi and Ilana guest edit an issue of amNewYork

