For more than a month’s rent, you too can visit the ‘Broad City’ set

Go broke and see the ‘Broad City’ set — it’s for a good cause!

Start saving — Abbi and Ilana want to show you their home!

As part of ‘New York Collaborates for Autism’, Comedy Central is raising money though an eBay auction to visit the set of ‘Broad City’ when the show begins filming its third season.

The current bid for a visit to the set is $3,050 and with almost 6 days left on the online auction, we’re expecting the price will increase significantly.

‘Broad City’ enthusiasts can also bid on a poster signed by co-stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer or a lithograph signed by the designer.

Other auction items include a black T-shirt signed by comedian Louis C.K., a ‘We Are Miracles’ DVD signed by comedian Sarah Silverman and a duck phone autographed by JWoww and Sammi ‘Sweethear?t’ of former Jersey Shore fame.