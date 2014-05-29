Broadway thriving, says new report

Broadway just had its highest grossing and best attended Memorial Day week in history.

Broadway — which just had its highest grossing and best attended Memorial Day week in history — contributed $11.9 billion to the city economy in the 2012-13 season, according to a new report commissioned by The Broadway League.

Broadway tourists kicked in $9.6 billion, the shows themselves contributed $2.2 billion and theaters spent $17 million, according to the League, which noted that The Great White Way pays $500 million in taxes and supports 87,000 jobs.

But the report was based on last season. This season was even busier, with grosses up 11.4% and attendance up 5.6% in 2013-14.

“It’s been another amazing season and Broadway is healthy and vibrant,” Charlotte St. Martin, executive director of The Broadway League, said in a statement.