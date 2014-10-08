Broadway to dim lights for departed star Geoffrey Holder

He died at the age of 84.

Broadway will dim its lights for one minute at 7:45 p.m. Friday to honor the Geoffrey Holder, who died Sunday at the age of 84 following complications from pneumonia.

“An incredibly talented artist seen in many mediums, his visual creativity and influence was unforgettable,” said Charlotte St. Martin, executive director of The Broadway League.

Holder won two Tonys in 1975 for his direction and costume design of “The Wiz,” and was the first black man to be nominated in either category. He also snared a 1978 Tony nomination for Best Costume Design in “Timbuktu!,”a show he also directed and choreographed.

Best known for his 7-Up commercials, Holder was also a noted painter, actor, voiceover specialist, dancer and choreographer, creating works for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Holder is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carmen de Lavallade, and their son, Leo.