Get two-for-one deals on tickets to shows like “Aladdin.”

Get ready for a stellar deal on tickets to some of Broadway’s top shows.

In celebration of Broadway Week, which runs Sept. 7 to 20, theatergoers can purchase two-for-one tickets to musicals like “Aladdin” or plays like “Hand to God” starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

With that kind of price cut, you’ll want to be at your computer ready to hit “purchase” at the appointed time.

Official website: http://www.nycgo.com/broadway-week