2026 PREVIEW: Broadway and Off-Broadway shows to check out in 2026

As Broadway shakes off the confetti of another holiday season, the first half of 2026 is taking shape as a cautious but telling moment for New York theater. Ongoing financial pressures have narrowed the field—particularly for new musicals—shifting attention toward star-driven revivals, acclaimed imports, and familiar titles returning in reworked forms. Against that backdrop, below are 10 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and series to look forward to in the months ahead.

1. City Center Encores!: The 2026 Encores! season at City Center will include new stagings of “High Spirits,” the rarely seen 1964 musical adaptation of Noël Coward’s comedy “Blithe Spirit”; “The Wild Party,” Michael John LaChiusa’s explosive 2000 musical of jazz, drugs, sex and violence; and Jerry Herman’s “La Cage aux Folles” with Billy Porter. “High Spirits” begins performances on Feb. 4 at City Center. nycitycenter.org.

2. Marcel on the Train: Tony nominee Ethan Slater (who just played Boq in the “Wicked” films) will star as Marcel Marceau in a new play which traces the legendary mime’s quiet courage in Nazi-occupied France as he helped Jewish children escape. Begins performances on Feb. 5 at Lynn F. Angelson Theater. classicstage.org.

3. Every Brilliant Thing: Fresh off his Tony Award–winning performance in “Merrily We Roll Along,” Daniel Radcliffe will headline the Broadway premiere of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s acclaimed solo play about finding light in life’s darkest moments, which has been performed in more than 80 countries and captured in an HBO special. Begins previews on Feb. 21 at the Hudson Theatre. everybrilliantthingbway.com.

4. Death of a Salesman: Broadway will get a new look at Willy Loman this spring when Nathan Lane steps into the role in a revival of the classic Arthur Miller drama directed by Joe Mantello. Laurie Metcalf will star opposite him as Linda Loman, alongside Christopher Abbott as Biff Loman. Begins previews on March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre. salesmanbroadway.com.

5. Giant: Broadway will get an acclaimed import with the Olivier Award–winning West End hit that puts literary legend Roald Dahl on trial. John Lithgow will return to Broadway to reprise his lauded turn as Dahl, under the direction of Nicholas Hytner. Begins previews on March 11 at the Music Box Theatre. gianttheplay.com.

6. Cats: The Jellicle Ball: The Jellicle cats are ready to strut, spin, and vogue their way onto Broadway. Four decades after “Cats” first prowled Broadway, the ballroom-infused reimagining that premiered at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in 2024 will move to Broadway. Co-directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch have turned Andrew Lloyd Webber’s feline spectacle into an immersive runway competition inspired by New York’s ballroom culture. Tony Award winner André De Shields will return as Old Deuteronomy. Begins previews on March 18 at the Broadhurst Theatre. catsthejellicleball.com.

7. The Rocky Horror Show: On its 50th anniversary, Richard O’Brien’s cult musical will land where it practically belongs: Studio 54, the former disco palace synonymous with glamour, excess, and rule-breaking. With Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”) stepping into Frank-N-Furter’s heels and Sam Pinkleton (“Oh, Mary!”) directing, this revival promises to turn Broadway’s most notorious address into a midnight playground once again. Begins previews on March 26 at Studio 54. roundabouttheatre.org.

8. Schmigadoon!: The town where no one can stop singing is packing up its pastel suitcases and moving to New York. Following a well-received premiere a year ago at the Kennedy Center, the stage musical adaptation of the Apple TV+ series will arrive on Broadway in the spring. The television series aired for two seasons, including the 2021 debut, which affectionately parodied Rodgers and Hammerstein-era musicals. Begins previews on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre. schmigadoonbroadway.com.

9. The Last Ship: After a 2014 Broadway run that struggled to find its audience, Sting will return to his original musical drama “The Last Ship” with something closer to a second draft—and a grander canvas. The newly adapted version will dock at the Metropolitan Opera House for a strictly limited nine-performance engagement, with Sting leading the cast as shipyard foreman Jackie White. Begins performances on June 9 at the Metropolitan Opera. metopera.org.

10. Shakespeare in the Park: After reopening the Delacorte Theatre last summer following a major renovation, the Public Theater is doubling down on tradition by restoring the long-standing two-show summer lineup. Free Shakespeare in the Park will return with “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Saheem Ali, followed by “The Winter’s Tale,” helmed by Daniel Sullivan. Summer dates TBA at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park. publictheater.org.