Star-studded Broadway fall preview: 13 great shows to see this season

This fall brings a packed and eclectic Broadway lineup: Bill and Ted (i.e. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) taking on Samuel Beckett, a cult rock opera about a chess match during the Cold War starring Lea Michele, a new musical about America’s gaudiest mansion with Kristin Chenoweth, a modernized “Oedipus Rex,” and a magic show with the Muppets.

Art: Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning comedy about three friends falling out over a questionably expensive white painting is back for its first Broadway revival. The selling point isn’t the canvas but the casting: James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris, and Bobby Cannavale. Currently in previews at the Music Box Theatre, artonbroadway.com.

Punch: Playwright James Graham, whose recent hits in London include “Ink” (about Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid empire) and “Dear England” (about British soccer), now turns to a real case from Nottingham in which a single punch in a street fight left a man dead and the young offender searching for redemption. Previews begin Sept. 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, manhattantheatreclub.com.

Waiting for Godot: Samuel Beckett’s landmark exercise in absurdist banter has been revived countless times, but this one comes with unexpected casting: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter—yes, Bill and Ted—are set to play Vladimir and Estragon, under the direction of Jamie Lloyd (“Sunset Boulevard,” “A Doll’s House”). Previews begin Sept. 13 at the Hudson Theatre, godotbroadway.com.

Ragtime: After a triumphant run at City Center last year, “Ragtime” will now receive a full-scale Broadway revival at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater. Directed by Lear deBessonet, this sprawling turn-of-the-century epic brings together African Americans, Jewish immigrants, and the rich elite in a tapestry of power, loss, and hope. Joshua Henry returns as Coalhouse, with Caissie Levy as Mother and Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh. Previews begin Sept. 26 at Lincoln Center Theater, lct.org.

Little Bear Ridge Road: Playwright Samuel D. Hunter, long celebrated Off-Broadway for quietly observed dramas about working-class life in his native Idaho (“The Whale,” “A Case for the Existence of God”), makes his Broadway debut with this new family story set in the same terrain. Laurie Metcalf stars as an aunt forced into an uneasy reunion with her estranged nephew. Joe Mantello directs, with Scott Rudin making his comeback as a Broadway producer. Previews begin Oct. 7 at the Booth Theatre, littlebearridgeroad.com.

Liberation: Bess Wohl’s new play, which premiered Off-Broadway last season, is set in 1970 Ohio, where six women meet on a basement basketball court to organize, refracted decades later through a daughter’s perspective. The original Off-Broadway cast will return under the direction of Whitney White. Previews begin Oct. 8, liberationbway.com.

Beetlejuice: Say his name three times and he shows up again—and that’s exactly what’s happening with the Tim Burton–inspired musical. After closing twice, the show, complete with crude jokes, giant sandworms, and Eddie Perfect’s rock score, is back from the dead yet again. Previews begin Oct. 8 at the Palace Theatre, beetlejuicebroadway.com.

The Queen of Versailles: Kristin Chenoweth stars in a new musical inspired by the 2012 documentary about Florida couple David and Jackie Siegel and their ill-fated plan to build a 90,000-square-foot mega-mansion. The score is by Stephen Schwartz, marking his first new Broadway musical since “Wicked more than 20 years ago. Previews begin Oct. 8 at the St. James Theatre, queenofversaillesmusical.com.

Chess: A notorious Broadway flop in 1988 but a cult favorite ever since, this Cold War–era rock opera finally gets another shot on Broadway. The score by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice produced international hits like “One Night in Bangkok” and “I Know Him So Well.” Aaron Tveit, Nicholas Christopher, and Lea Michele (making her first Broadway appearance since her well-received run in “Funny Girl”) headline the cast. Previews begin Oct. 15 at the Imperial Theatre, chessbroadway.com.

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets: Illusionist Rob Lake makes his Broadway debut with sleight of hand, Vegas-style stunts, and a guest roster that includes Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more Muppet pals. Previews begin Oct. 28 at the Broadhurst Theatre, roblake.com.

Oedipus: Robert Icke’s Olivier-winning adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy flips ancient prophecy into a modern thriller, set on election night where polling predicts total victory, just before everything blows up. Mark Strong returns as Oedipus and Lesley Manville as Jocasta, reprising their West End roles. Previews begin Oct. 30 at Studio 54, oedipustheplay.com.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York): After a hit run in London, this new romantic comedy musical makes its way to Broadway. The two-hander show follows a British man and an American woman who meet by chance while transporting a wedding cake across Manhattan. Previews begin Nov. 1 at the Longacre Theatre, twostrangersmusical.com.

Marjorie Prime: Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-finalist sci-fi drama finally lands on Broadway with 95-year-old Oscar nominee June Squibb in the title role, backed by Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell. Its 2017 film version featured Lois Smith, Jon Hamm, and Geena Davis. Previews begin Nov. 20 at the Hayes Theater, 2st.com.