amBroadway | Daniel Radcliffe returning to Broadway, ‘Heathers’ extends Off-Broadway run and more

Fresh off his Tony Award–winning performance in “Merrily We Roll Along,” Daniel Radcliffe will return to the Hudson Theatre this spring to headline the Broadway premiere of “Every Brilliant Thing,” Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s acclaimed solo play about finding light in life’s darkest moments. Co-directed by Macmillan and Jeremy Herrin (“People, Places and Things”), the production marks the first time the international hit, which has been performed in more than 80 countries and captured in an HBO special, will be seen on Broadway. Radcliffe will take on the role of a man who, in an effort to cope with his mother’s depression, begins compiling a lifelong list of everything worth living for, including ice cream, roller coasters, the color yellow, and more. The piece unfolds with heavy audience participation and spontaneous humor.

‘Heathers’ extends Off-Broadway run again

“Heathers: The Musical” is ruling the school—and not backing down anytime soon. The gleefully twisted tale of teen angst, power, and a few well-placed murders has once again defied extinction, extending its Off-Broadway run at New World Stages through May 24. The revival, which is already responsible for the theater’s biggest advance sale and four shattered box-office records, continues to lure fans hungry for more slushies, scrunchies, and chaos. It will also launch a U.S. tour in 2027. Lorna Courtney (“& Juliet”) will play her final performance as Veronica on Dec. 8. Jodie Steele, the original Heather Chandler in the West End production of “Heathers,” is now reprising the role Off-Broadway during McKenzie Kurtz’s leave of absence. Kerry Butler, who is currently appearing in “Bat Boy” at City Center, will return to playing the adult female characters in “Heathers” on Nov. 12.

Byrne and Cannavale will lead starry ‘Moonstruck’ reading

Snap out of it—“Moonstruck” is headed to Broadway, at least for one night. New York Stage and Film will present a one-night-only live benefit reading of John Patrick Shanley’s screenplay of the beloved 1987 romantic comedy on Nov. 10 at the Music Box Theatre, with a cast so packed with stars it could light up the Brooklyn skyline. Rose Byrne will channel Loretta Castorini (originally played by Cher), opposite Bobby Cannavale as Ronny Cammareri (originally played by Nicolas Cage), the brooding baker who wins her heart. They will be joined by Steve Buscemi, Patti LuPone, Stevie Van Zandt, and John Turturro, Nina Arianda, and Katie Finneran. Doug Hughes, who staged the original Broadway production of Shanley’s Pulitzer-winning drama “Doubt,” will direct the reading. Two years ago, it was reported that Shanley was developing an opera adaptation of “Moonstruck” with composer Ricky Ian Gordon.

‘Oklahoma!’ to receive one-night Carnegie Hall concert performance

Carnegie Hall will open 2026 with a grand, one-night-only concert production of “Oklahoma!” on Jan. 12, bringing the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein musical back in its full symphonic glory. Conducted by Emmy and Grammy winner Rob Berman and directed by Shuler Hensley—who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Jud Fry in the 2002 Broadway production—the performance will feature the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Micaela Diamond (“Parade”) and Emmett O’Hanlon (“The Phantom of the Opera”) will star as Laurey Williams and Curly McLain, joined by Jasmine Amy Rogers (“Boop!”) as Ado Annie, Andrew Durand (“Dead Outlaw”) as Will Parker, Ana Gasteyer as Aunt Eller, and David Hyde Pierce as Andrew Carnes. Launching Carnegie Hall’s “United in Sound: America at 250” festival, the concert will contrast the stripped-down, psychologically charged 2019 Broadway revival with a return to the show’s original lush orchestrations, sweeping romanticism, and patriotic frontier spirit.