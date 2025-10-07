amBroadway | Standby Hannah Solow leads ‘Oh, Mary,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ heads to Broadway and more

Her name is Hannah — and she’s Mary.

Since Sept. 30, Hannah Solow has been starring as Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!,” the wildly unhinged smash comedy by Cole Escola, which continues to draw sold-out crowds to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre. Solow, who has been with the production since its 2024 Off-Broadway premiere as Escola’s standby, is appearing in the title role for a limited engagement through October 12.

Since opening on Broadway in July 2024, the role of Mary Todd Lincoln has been passed from creator Cole Escola, to Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, and now Solow. Solow’s two-week engagement precedes the arrival of Jane Krakowski, who takes over beginning October 14 for an eight-week run through December 7, joined by Cheyenne Jackson as “Mary’s Teacher.”

‘Schmigadoon!’ Will Sing Its Way to Broadway

The town where no one can stop singing is packing up its pastel suitcases and moving to Broadway.

Following a well-received premiere earlier this year at the Kennedy Center, “Schmigadoon!,” the stage musical adaptation of the Apple TV+ series, will arrive on Broadway in the spring, playing a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre from April 4 through September 6. The Broadway production will be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (“Death Becomes Her,” “Newsies”).

The television series aired on Apple TV+ for two seasons: the 2021 debut, which affectionately parodied Rodgers and Hammerstein-era musicals, and the 2023 sequel “Schmicago!,” inspired by shows of the 1960s and ’70s such as “Chicago” and “Sweeney Todd.” Although Apple declined to renew the series for a third season, its cult following and musical pedigree paved the way for a stage incarnation.

“ ‘Schmigadoon’ is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals,” producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement. “It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway.”

Critics generally praised the Washington engagement for its buoyant tone, clever choreography, and playful send-up of Golden Age musical tropes, while noting that the stage version softened some of the television show’s sharper satirical edges. The production opened just weeks before the Kennedy Center’s leadership upheaval, which saw Donald Trump elected chair of the board.

Nicholas Braun and Kara Young to Endure ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’

After four seasons as awkward Cousin Greg on HBO’s “Succession,” Nicholas Braun is heading back to the theater. The three-time Emmy Award nominee will star opposite two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young (“Purpose,” “Purlie Victorious”) in an Off-Broadway revival of Rajiv Joseph’s drama “Gruesome Playground Injuries” directed by Neil Pepe (“American Buffalo”), at the Lucille Lortel Theatre from November 7 through December 28.

The two-hander traces the unconventional decades-long friendship between Doug and Kayleen, two people who connect, and reconnect, through a series of physical and emotional wounds.

Braun’s move back to New York theater continues a growing trend among “Succession” alumni, including Jeremy Strong (“An Enemy of the People”), Sarah Snook (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”), Kieran Culkin (“Glengarry Glen Ross”), Peter Friedman (“Job”), Arian Moayed (“A Doll’s House”), and David Rasche (“Cult of Love”).