Tinsel, tunes and Tchaikovsky: Holiday shows light up New York

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is extra special this holiday season as the Rockettes are celebrating their 100th anniversary.

It’s that time of year again when theaters dust off their fake snow, overwork their fog machines, and unleash an avalanche of holiday cheer onto the stage. Whether you’re a sucker for the oversized rodents of “The Nutcracker” or just looking for an appropriate show for the entire family, this season’s lineup has you covered.

Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes: Since its 1933 debut, the lavish holiday pageant has become a New York icon. The latest annual edition combines time-tested segments (including “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and “The Living Nativity”) with striking displays of projection and drone technology. As always, it is led by the high-kicking Rockettes and a large orchestra. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 6th Ave., rockettes.com/christmas. Through Jan. 4.

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets: Illusionist Rob Lake makes his Broadway debut with sleight of hand, Vegas-style stunts, and a guest roster that includes Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more Muppet pals. Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St., roblake.com. Through Jan. 6.

The Big Apple Circus: The beloved big top circus returns with a new edition full of clowns, acrobats, performing dogs, high-wire tricks, and other stunts and comedy bits under a single tent. Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center, bigapplecircus.com. Through Jan. 4.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail: For those who would prefer a walk with immersive visuals to a piece of traditional theater, the New York Botanical Garden is bringing back last year’s “light trail” inspired by the 1993 film classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which brings to life the characters, scenes, and songs of the film using advanced light installations, video projections, and 3D-printed sculptures. New York Botanical Garden, thenightmarebeforechristmaslig httrail.com. Through Nov. 30.

A Christmas Carol: Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ handsome and festive production of the Charles Dickens classic, which was seen on Broadway in 2019. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., pacnyc.org. Nov. 23 to Dec. 28.

Frozen: New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse will present the stage adaptation of the Disney film musical “Frozen,” which opened on Broadway in 2018 and did not reopen following the pandemic shutdown. Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, NJ, papermill.org. Nov. 26 to Jan. 4.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker: New York City Ballet presents its iconic and lavish staging of Tchaikovsky’s ballet, which brings together dozens of dancers, musicians, stagehands, and children — along with toy soldiers, snowflakes, a 41-foot Christmas tree, and the Sugar Plum Fairy. David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, nycballet.com. Nov. 28 to Jan. 4.

It’s a Wonderful Life!: Off-Broadway’s Irish Repertory Theatre will present a stage adaptation of the perennial 1946 film, which reimagines the tale of George Bailey and Clarence as a radio play that is being performed and broadcast live from a radio station on Christmas Eve. Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W. 22nd St., irishrep.org. Dec. 3-31.

‘Twas the Night Before: Cirque du Soleil is bringing back its first-ever Christmas show, which is centered around a jaded young girl who is transported to a magical world filled with characters from the poem “The Night Before Christmas.” The Theater at MSG, 4 Penn. Plaza, msg.com. Dec. 4-28.

The Magic Flute: The Metropolitan Opera has turned Julie Taymor’s vibrant and puppetry-infused staging of Mozart’s fairy tale “The Magic Flute” into an unlikely holiday-time hit by presenting it in English and with an abridged running time. Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, metopera.org. Dec. 11 to Jan. 3.

The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza: Songwriter Joe Iconis (whose sci-fi teen musical “Be More Chill” played Broadway in 2019) returns to 54 Below with many of his pals for a rambunctious annual holiday show that is intended to be “part rock concert, part theater piece and part theme park attraction come to life.” 54 Below, 254 W. 54th St., 54below.com. Dec. 12 to 14.