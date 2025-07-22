Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this August to New York City

Kids will enjoy a night of Broadway magic with free tickets and family fun on August 19.

Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this summer on Monday, Aug. 19, offering free tickets to young theatergoers across 18 participating Broadway shows.

A program of The Broadway League, the event allows anyone aged 6 to 18 to attend a Broadway performance for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The one-night-only NYC celebration takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., featuring special events such as cast meet-and-greets and family-friendly activities. The first 500 attendees who show their Kids’ Night ticket will receive a free tote bag and a Krispy Kreme treat, while supplies last.

Participating shows include “& Juliet,” “Aladdin,” “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “John Proctor is the Villain,” “The Lion King,” “Mamma Mia!,” and more.

“New York City is alive during the summer, and Kids’ Night creates a unique opportunity for families to come to Broadway for an evening of fun,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, in a statement. “These 18 extraordinary shows offer something for all ages and allow parents, grandparents, or other family members to introduce younger audiences to live theatre and nurture their love for the arts.”

Kids’ Night on Broadway is part of a nationwide initiative that takes place year-round in cities across the U.S., aiming to introduce young audiences to the magic of live theater.

To be notified when tickets go on sale, sign up at KidsNightOnBroadway.com.