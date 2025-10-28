Tom Felton lights the Empire State Building in Slytherin green for Broadway debut

Actor Tom Felton brought the magic of Broadway Monday to the Empire State Building in celebration of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Something Wicked this Way Comes” to Broadway thanks to Tom Felton reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The beloved actor lit the Empire State Building in the iconic Slytherin green on Oct. 27 in honor of his Broadway debut at the Lyric Theatre (starting on Nov. 11).

“It’s rather surreal just even be in the building, let alone to hear the reason why. Thank you so much. I’ve been here for a few weeks, and New York has welcomed me with open arms. I really appreciate that. So today, on behalf of everyone at ‘Harry Potter the Cursed Child’ and the Lyric theatre in front of house, behind the scenes, everyone, I’m very grateful. So, thank you, and I’m here to represent them by having the honor of being in one of, if not the most famous, buildings in the world, to turn the lights up. So, for all my fellow Slytherins and people who know that magic is real, I hope you enjoy as much as I do,” Felton said before flipping the iconic Empire State Building light switch.

“Harry Potter” was the Blockbuster series that changed it all for Muggles and magic folk alike and is now the third-longest show on Broadway. It is not often that a child actor can reprise their famed role and continue the story that captured the hearts of millions. In this story, the sons of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy have become best friends and find themselves on a whirlwind journey through time.

“I’m pleased to welcome you all here for our tower lighting ceremony to celebrate our special guest, Tom Felton. He takes his role of Draco Malfoy to ‘Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ set 19 years after Harry Potter Hallows. The stage installation follows the next generation of wizards on their journey at Hogwarts and has become a favorite for their fans worldwide,” Tom Middleton, Vice President of Operations for the Empire State Building, said.

For Felton, the role of Draco Malfoy has always had a special place in his heart, marking over a decade of his life and career. He has shared on the Cursed Child’s social media that he is beaming with excitement for the live show, especially to speak aloud some of the most famous lines as a kid.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” first premiered in London on July 16, and then made its way to Broadway in April 2018, earning nine Laurence Olivier Awards (this included Best New Play) and six Tony Awards (including Best Play). Additionally, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child works to support Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

Ahead of Felton’s debut performance, there will be a Draco Malfoy look-alike contest at the Lyric Theater on Oct. 31, where he is said to be one of the judges.