Many New York City parents want to introduce their young children to the magic of Broadway, take in a new show with older kids or maybe even plan a date night to the theater, but the high ticket prices can often make that difficult. Luckily, NYC Tourism’s Broadway Week is back.

Twice a year, NYC Tourism offers two tickets for the price of one to a selection of Broadway’s hottest shows.

This year, the promotion runs from Jan. 21 through Feb. 9, giving families, couples, and theatre lovers the perfect opportunity to see some of the biggest Broadway productions at a fraction of the cost.

Broadway Shows Offering 2-for-1 Tickets

This year, 27 Broadway shows are participating in the deal. Here are a few of the highlights:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child : If your kids are into Harry Potter, The Cursed Child is a two-part play that follows Harry and his son Albus as they tackle new magical challenges, perfect for older kids.

: If your kids are into is a two-part play that follows Harry and his son Albus as they tackle new magical challenges, perfect for older kids. Hamilton : With its mix of hip-hop and Broadway hits, it tells the story of Alexander Hamilton in a way that’s energetic and fun. It’s a great way to get kids interested in history.

: With its mix of hip-hop and Broadway hits, it tells the story of Alexander Hamilton in a way that’s energetic and fun. It’s a great way to get kids interested in history. The Lion King – A must-see (or see again and again!) for families, this Disney musical continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming story.

– A must-see (or see again and again!) for families, this Disney musical continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming story. The Book of Mormon – This irreverent musical by the creators of South Park is best for older teens and adults looking for a good laugh.

– This irreverent musical by the creators of South Park is best for older teens and adults looking for a good laugh. Wicked – A family favorite, Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz and is full of magic, music, and life lessons.

How to Get Your 2-for-1 Tickets

You can grab your 2-for-1 tickets online by visiting NYC Tourism and using the code BWAYWK25. You can also use BWAYUP25 to upgrade to better seat locations at a discounted rate. Just keep in mind, that there are only a limited number of discounted tickets available for each show, so if there’s a performance you really want to see, it’s best to book early. The deal is good for shows from January 21 through February 9. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2-for-1 deal is available for a little over two weeks, so the sooner you plan ahead, the better. This is especially a good idea if you have a theater kid who may want to see a show they have had their set on for a while. Keep in mind that only a limited number of discounted seats are available per show, so it’s wise to act fast to secure your tickets.

Tips for Seeing Broadway Shows with Kids

Before you head out with your kids to see a Broadway show, here are a few tips:

Check age ratings. Some Broadway shows are better for older kids or teens. For example, The Book of Mormon is hilarious, but it’s definitely for mature audiences, while The Lion King and Wicked are perfect for younger kids and families. Think about the length of the show. Broadway performances usually run for 2-3 hours, so it’s important to consider your child’s attention span and bedtime. Shows like Aladdin or The Lion King are great for younger kids, with their familiar songs and fun dialogue that keep them engaged from start to finish. Get there early. Broadway theatres can get super crowded during this time of year, so it’s a good idea to get there a bit early. That way, you can breeze through security and settle into your seats without feeling rushed.

Next Up: Off-Broadway Week

If you miss out on Broadway Week, Off-Broadway Week is just around the corner, running from February 17 to March 9. Tickets for Off-Broadway shows will go on sale on Feb. 4, giving you another opportunity to enjoy the city’s theatre scene at a discounted price.

This story originally ran on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.