Bronx and Brooklyn students win prizes in C-SPAN video documentary competition

C-SPAN announced Bronx and Brooklyn student winners for their national 2022 StudentCam Video Documentary Competition.

Naomi Okunrobo, Chelsea Igbinigun and Jenifer Chulai, students at Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics and Aniya Ellerbee, a student at Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service, will receive $250 as honorable mention prize winners.

The students at Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics submitted their documentary, “Beware! Government Approved Nutrition,” about food insecurity and subsidies Ellerbee submitted her documentary for the competition titled, “Food Insecurity.”

The 2022 StudentCam Video Documentary Competition, now in its 18th year, invites middle and high school students to produce a short documentary corresponding to the theme that year. This year’s theme asked students to explore a federal policy or program in response to the question: “How does the federal government impact your life?”

“This year, we asked students to reflect on how a federal program or policy is relevant to their lives and communities,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations. “The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues. These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country.”

Across the nation, more than 3,000 students participated in the contest. C-SPAN received over 1,400 entries from 41 states, Washington D.C., and other countries including Morocco and South Korea. Around 10% of entries concerned the environment and pollution, which was the most popular topic. 9% included issues surrounding health care and mental health and the third most popular topic was about COVID-19 and recovery at 7%.

There are 300 students total recognized for their efforts and winning prize money. C-SPAN is awarding one grand prize, four first prizes, 16-second prizes, 32 third prizes and 97 honorable mention prizes. The winning documentaries will receive cash awards of $5,000, $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250, respectively.

“Optimum is proud to partner with C-SPAN on StudentCam, which provides our future leaders with the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Jennifer Ostrager, senior vice president of community at Optimum. “We applaud the students from Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics and Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service for their creative and thoughtful documentaries on important topics being faced by society.”

Click here to learn more about the winners.