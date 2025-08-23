Quantcast
Bronx Fame teams up with One Man Army for film screening next month

Movie projector on a dark background with light beam / high contrast image
Photo via Getty Images

Bronx Fame Screening Series is teaming up with NYC indie film collective One Man Army to host a special event next month.

On Sept. 16, the two organizations will host a screening at the historic Andrew Freedman Home, located at 1125 Grand Concourse, as a part of Bronx Frame’s upcoming Fall 2025 season.

“OMA thrives on building spaces where independent voices can take center stage,” says Aaron Dalla Villa, CEO and founder of One Man Army. “Partnering with Bronx Frame allows us to bring our signature curated, high-energy programming to a community deeply invested in authentic storytelling.”

Bronx Fame is a community-driven celebration of independent film and storytelling that showcases emerging and established filmmakers from the Bronx and beyond. The fall run of screenings, which will feature an expanded roster of partners including Bronx World Film, Non Films, TBxF, Bronx Independent Cinema Center, comes after a very success spring run earlier this year.

All Bronx Fame screenings are free and open to the public. Attendees, while supplies last, will receive a complimentary beer courtesy of Voodoo Ranger. For more details and updates, follow @onemanarmy.nyc, @BronxFrame, and @afhbronx on Instagram.

