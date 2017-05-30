Brooklyn Alamo Drafthouse hosting ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings for only women

Proceeds from the screenings will go to Planned Parenthood, according to the company.

Gather your lassos and golden bracelets.

Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Thursday that it will hold “women-only screenings” for “Wonder Woman” next week.

Women and people who identify female will be the only audience members admitted to three screenings of the superhero film on June 4, 5 and 8, but you’ll still need a ticket; all of those screenings are sold out. Alamo Drafthouse said, at this point, there are no plans to add additional women-only screenings at the Booklyn theater.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed,’ ” the theater said in a statement. The staff during these screenings will also be all-female.

Proceeds from the screenings will go to Planned Parenthood, according to the company.

The remainder of the theater’s “Wonder Woman” screenings, which start June 1, are for general audiences.

“Obviously, Alamo Drafthouse recognizes ‘Wonder Woman’ is a film for all audiences, but our special women-only screenings may have created confusion – we want everybody to see this film,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema wrote in an emailed statement.

Wonder Woman, who is played by Gal Gadot, is the first major female superhero movie directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins, and has received positive buzz from people who have seen early previews. It opens nationwide on June 2.

The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin first announced a women-only screening earlier Thursday and was hit with praise from fans and criticism from others on social media who considered the move an afront against men.

The theater chain not only brushed off those complaints but added more screenings to its theaters across the country. It is unknown if the Brooklyn theater will add more women-only screenings for the film.