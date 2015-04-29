Brooklyn Bridge Park movie series announces summer 2015 line-up

The theme this year is movies that take place within 24 hours.

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy, along with Syfy TV, just announced their 16th annual free summer movie line-up starting in July! Woo! Summer really is right around the corner.

For the sixth year in a row, the movie screenings will happen at Harbor View Lawn at Pier 1, allowing movie-goers not only some of the best classic movies of all time, but views of the Manhattan skyline and a breeze off the East River.

These free movies will be screened every Thursday night for eight weeks, July 9 through August 27. The theme this year is movies that take place within 24 hours.

DJs from Brooklyn Radio will be spinning before each movie showing, along with short films curated by BAMcinematek.

The New York Amateur Astronomer’s Association will also be there to help viewers scan the skies with telescopes provided by Syfy. Music starts at 6 p.m., and the movies start at sundown. Be sure to get there early, since seating fills up fast.

Here’s the line-up:

July 9:

“High Noon”

Short Film: “Every Day”

DJ Emch Subatomic

July 16:

“Sharknando 2: The Second One”

Short Film: “A.D. 1363, the End of Chivalry”

DJ Ming

July 23:

“Attack the Block”

Short Film: “The Commute”

DJ Geko Jones

July 30:

“Clue “

Short Film: “Wackatdoo”

DJ Queen Majesty

August 6:

“Friday”

Short Film: “Tiger Hood”

DJ Still Life

August 13:

“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb”

Short Film: “Yearbook”

DJ $mall ¢hange

August 20:

“Dazed and Confused”

Short Film: “Chronemics”

No Wahala DJs

August 27:

“Die Hard”

Short Film: “Leonard in Slow Motion”

DJ Isis Swaby