Brunch in NYC solo with the company of these books

Brunch must go on — even if you’re alone.

It happened again: Your squad slept through brunch. Or worse, you couldn’t get a table for the crew but somehow squeezed yourself into a lonely bar seat to wallow in eggs Benedict alone. It’s all good, because you brought the company of some great nonfiction that’s much more entertaining than any mimosa-fueled conversation at this way too loud trendy brunch spot. Here’s what you’ll want to read while brunching solo.

‘All the Single Ladies’ by Rebecca Traister

This nonfiction exploration of singleness and female independence is both an important and entertaining read for any gender. Embrace your solo meal while empathizing with Traister’s interview subjects, who tell colorful vignettes of their own friendships, relationships and the active choice of being alone. Feel free to read a section aloud to anyone giving you pity stares for not having a brunch companion.

‘Frantumaglia: A Writer’s Journey’ by Elena Ferrante

This new nonfiction account by the author known as Ferrante lets you get intimate with the person behind the pseudonym — you’ll forget you weren’t actually brunching with Ferrante herself. Decades of letters, personal writing, interviews and more are collected in this new look into Ferrante’s mysterious life and writing process.

‘City of Dreams: The 400-Year Epic History of Immigrant New York’ by Tyler Anbinder

Instead of embarking on yet another immigration debate, come armed for your next political conversation with unforgettable anecdotes exploring the rich history of this city’s immigrants.

‘Seinfeldia: How a Show About Nothing Changed Everything’ by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

Before you stream “The Yada Yada” on your iPhone for the zillionth time, dig a little deeper into New York’s favorite sitcom with this lighthearted yet hugely thought provoking history about the show you can’t stop watching more than a decade after the series finale. It’s like you almost prefer reading to watching TV now!

‘This Is Not My Beautiful Life’ by Victoria Fedden

If your solo brunch brought on any self pity, you’ll soon be empathizing with Fedden, whose memoir “This is Not My Beautiful Life” opens with her at age 36, nine months pregnant with parents who have just been arrested. Hope you have a long subway ride home, because you’re not going to want to put this real life drama down.

‘The Magnolia Story’ by Chip and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

OK, it may not be a great work of literary prowess, but if your weekend mornings are usually occupied with binge-watching HGTV, take your fixer upper obsession to brunch with this book that tells the story of how the Magnolia furniture empire came to be. Maybe you’ll be inspired to chalk paint your apartment after brunch!