Bruno Mars announces Barclays Center, MSG tour dates

Bruno Mars will bring that “24K Magic” to the NYC air next fall.

The singer announced dates for his 2017 world tour via Instagram on Tuesday in anticipation of his Nov. 18 “XXIVK Magic” album release.

Mars is slated to perform at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., and at Barclays Center on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, according to his Instagram post. But fans who pre-order Mars’ album will receive a coupon code granting them early access, his website reads.

Other East Coast tour dates include New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 26 and Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 5.