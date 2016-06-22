Bryan Cranston joins the cast of ‘Power Rangers’

In unexpected casting news, Bryan Cranston is joining the upcoming “Power Rangers” movie, to play Zordon — aka the giant floating head guy.

The “Breaking Bad” star, 60, tweeted his excitement about the role on Wednesday. It may not come as a surprise to in-the-know “Power Rangers” fans that Cranston has a part in the upcoming film — he reportedly voiced a handful of the monsters on the original TV show.

Elizabeth Banks is the other big name tied to the project. The actress, 42, will star as villain Rita Repulsa in the flick.

“Power Rangers” is set to hit the silver screen March 24 next year.