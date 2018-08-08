Bryan Cranston is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take this anymore!

The “Breaking Bad” actor (who won a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance as President Lyndon Baines Johnson in “All The Way”) will return to Broadway in the fall in “Network,” a stage adaptation of the 1976 film about television news gone wild.

Cranston will play Howard Beale, the veteran news anchor who reacts to being fired for low ratings by launching into an unscripted on-air tirade, which quickly restores his appeal to and popularity with television audiences. Lee Hall (“Billy Elliot”) has adapted the original Oscar-winning screenplay of Paddy Chayefsky.

The play (which premiered at London’s National Theatre) is directed by Ivo van Hove, whose prior Broadway credits include experimental takes on Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge” and “The Crucible”. His staging of “The Damned” (based on the 1969 Visconti film) played the Park Avenue Armory last month.

“Network” will play a limited 18-week run at the Cort Theatre, with previews beginning Nov. 10 and opening night on Dec. 6.