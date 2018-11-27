‘Burn This’ Broadway revival starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell gets opening date

Winter may end early in New York this season if Adam Driver and Keri Russell have anything to do with it. The pair will take to the Broadway stage mid-March in the steamy love story “Burn This,” it was announced on Tuesday.

Described as “a smoldering story of love and raw attraction,” the play will begin preview performances on March 15 at the Hudson Theatre, befoe an official opening on April 19. It’s the first revival of the 1987 play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lanford Wilson, which originally starred John Malkovich and Joan Allen in the lead roles.

Directed by Michael Mayer, who earned a Tony for “Spring Awakening” in 2007, the production will also star David Furr (“Noises Off”) and Brandon Uranowitz (“Falsettos”).

The plot revolves around two strangers brought together by a mysterious death, who develop “a chemistry too fiery to ignore.”

It won’t be the last time in 2019 that fans will get to see Driver, 35, and Russell, 42, perform together either — both stars are set to appear in “Star Wars IX,” which is slated to hit movie theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

Presale tickets for “Burn This” go on sale to American Express cardholders on Wednesday at burnthisplay.com and to Audience Rewards members on Friday. Tickets to the general public will be available on Sunday.