New play ‘Cabin Pressure’ gets limited run of shows at Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

“Cabin Pressure” will run this week at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research.

A new play about a friend trip gone wrong is doing a limited run at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research (BCTR) this week.

“Cabin Pressure” follows the story of three college friends and a reluctant brother-in-law who travel to a ski resort for a bachelor party weekend. What begins as a classic getaway turns into a drug and alcohol-fueled disaster, with the groom’s sober brother-in-law serving as the unwilling witness to the chaos.

Written by playwright Adi Eshman, the play is darkly comedic and explores themes of masculinity, addiction, and male bonding in a bizarre new tale. The run of shows is hosted by One Man Army (OMA).

“I can’t wait to share this play with the world. It’s the culmination of many years of hard work. I couldn’t be more proud of the team behind this run, and I’m excited to see how performing in front of an audience helps shape the play,” said Eshman. “I’m grateful to Matt Gasda, BCTR, and the OMA team for their trust in me and all their support.”

This run of shows follows a sold-out staged reading at The Lambs, which had packed audiences and paved the way for the full staged production. The play is directed by Jennesy Herrera and stars Ben Salus, Ephraim Birney, Ryan Quigley, Jac Bernhard, Lily Mannon and Sophia Castuera.

“We are thrilled to bring this special play to BCTR. We love intimate and immediate theatre and find it to be one of the best places for developing new voices,” said Aaron Dalla Villa, CEO of One Man Army.

“Adi’s one of those rare writers who makes you want to jump back into the rehearsal room the second you finish a project. ‘Cabin Pressure’ has that same spark — it’s sharp, hilarious, and deeply human. I can’t wait to bring it to BCTR with this team.”

“Cabin Pressure” will run from Nov. 18-22. Tickets start at $25 and are available on eventbrite.com. BCTR is located at 249-251 Huron St.

For more information and updates, follow One Man Army on social media at @onemanarmy.nyc, Adi Eshman @adieshman, and Jennesy Herrera @jennesyalexa.