Camille Cosby breaks silence, compares Bill Cosby allegations to ‘Rolling Stone’ controversy

Camille Cosby broke her silence Monday to issue a defense of her husband Bill Cosby who has been accused in the sexual assault of more than a dozen women, including supermodel Beverly Johnson.

Camille Cosby, 69, who has been married to the 77-year-old entertainer for 50 years, said in a statement the accounts of Bill Cosby’s attackers painted “a portrait of a man I do not know. It is also a portrait painted by individuals and organizations whom many in the media have given a pass. There appears to be no vetting of my husband’s accusers before stories are published or aired. An accusation is published, and immediately goes viral.”

In her statement, Camille Cosby referenced a recent discredited Rolling Stone magazine story about an alleged gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity.

“We all followed the story of the article in the ‘Rolling Stone’ concerning allegations of rape at the University of Virginia,” she wrote. “The story was heart-breaking, but ultimately appears to be proved to be untrue. Many in the media were quick to link that story to stories about my husband — until that story unwound.

“None of us will ever want to be in the position of attacking a victim. But the questions should be asked — who is the victim?”

Spelman College, a historically black women’s college in Atlanta, yesterday suspended a visiting professor program named after Cosby, who has also resigned as a trustee from his alma mater Temple University.

Cosby has never been charged.