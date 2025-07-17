Canceled Comedy brings star-studded night to Hard Rock Hotel Times Square

Since its launch in May 2022, Canceled Comedy has carved out a name for itself as one of New York City’s standout independent comedy productions. With over 60 sold-out shows and a track record of booking rising stars and established names alike, the brand has become a go-to destination for comedy fans seeking high-energy, tightly produced live shows.

The brainchild of comic Vik Sathya, Canceled Comedy was born from necessity—when traditional stage time proved elusive, he built a stage of his own. The DIY project has since grown into a full-fledged platform, known for its sharp production, curated lineups, and full-evening experiences that include pre-show happy hours and after-parties. Each show typically features seven comics delivering 10-minute sets, keeping the pace brisk and the laughs coming for 75 to 90 minutes.

As the brand scales up, Canceled Comedy has brought on Feraz Shere as Head of Business Development to expand its live footprint and lock in new venues. Alexx Media now leads video production efforts, helping the brand increase its digital presence with high-quality recordings of every set.

The next big milestone arrives Friday, July 19, when Canceled Comedy takes over the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square. The lineup includes Maddy Smith, Ian Lara, Feraz Shere, Lea’h Sampson, Eric Neumann, Mark Gagnon, and Vik Sathya, with Alex Babbitt hosting.

Tickets are $35 and include a 7 p.m. happy hour, an 8 p.m. showtime, and a 10 p.m. after-party to cap off the night. Click here to purchase tickets.