From breakups on Post-its to jaunts through the Hamptons, "Sex and the City" brought some iconic New York moments. And now, the show's creator, Candace Bushnell, is back with a follow-up.

Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to develop Bushnell’s upcoming book "Is There Still Sex in the City?" into a TV series, according to Deadline. Bushnell will write the pilot script and serve as one of the show's executive producers.

According to Grove Atlantic, which is publishing the book, the new effort will focus on dating after 50 — complete with mentions of the "unintended cub situation" (where an older woman finds herself the love interest of a much younger man) and "The Bicycle Boys" (men in New York who try to bring their bikes up to a woman’s apartment).

“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, fifty-something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle,” Bushnell told Deadline. “In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier … But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty-something women look like today and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

"Is There Still Sex in the City?" is set to hit bookshelves on August 6. It wasn't immediately clear if the new "Sex and the City" spinoff would include characters from the original series or new characters. Casting details for the show are still to come.