Cardi B shows up for NYC court appearance after arrest threat 

The rapper failed to show up at court on Monday.

Cardi B showed face at Queens Criminal Court Friday morning, where a judge issued orders of protection against her in connection with a summer strip club brawl.

The Bronx native was scheduled to appear at the hearing after failing to show up for her original date on Monday. Judge Scott Dunn had stressed to the 26-year-old’s lawyer that the court would likely issue a bench warrant for her arrest if she failed to appear for a second time.

Shortly after receiving five Grammy nominations, Cardi made her way into the courthouse, dodging a crowd of reporters and paparazzi awaiting her appearance.

The rapper was charged in October with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault after turning herself into the 109th Precinct in Flushing in connection with an attack that took place in the summer.

According to reports, two bartenders at Angels NYC in Queens said they were attacked by Cardi B’s entourage on Aug. 29. One of the bartenders was accused of having sex with Cardi’s husband, Offset. The couple, the parents of four-month-old Kulture, announced on Wednesday that they were no longer romantically involved.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night,” the rapper’s rep, Jeff Kern, told reporters in October. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

A judge on Friday issued two orders of protection for the alleged victims, according to The Associated Press. She was released without bail.

Following her Friday court appearance, Cardi B was scheduled to perform at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.