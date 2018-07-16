It’s only fitting that the MTV Video Music Awards return to New York City the year Bronx’s Cardi B dominates the nominations.

The “regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx” received 10 nods on the list, unveiled Monday by MTV on Instagram TV. The rapper beat out The Carters’ single “APES**T,” which received eight noms.

Cardi B wasn’t yet eligible for nominations at the time of last year’s VMAs, but she most likely own the stage at Radio City Music Hall next month if she takes home awards for video, song and artist of the year.

“Anything is possible” when the industry’s biggest names come together for the annual ceremony, the head of Viacom Bruce Gillmer said in a statement.

Cardi’s collab with three-time VMA winner Bruno Mars contributes to half of her high-profile nominations this year: “Finesse (Remix)” is up for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best choreography and best editing.

But best new artist is perhaps the most surprising category featuring the 25-year-old’s name. Now halfway through 2018, it’s easy to forget the rapper could be considered “new” to the scene. In the past few months, she’s solidified herself as a force in the industry, receiving a Grammy nom, dominating Billboard charts, breaking records (including one set by Beyoncé) and creating her own.

Here’s a reminder of five times Cardi B has made history -- so far -- while technically being considered a newcomer.

July 2, 2018

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cardi B sets a record second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1

Several female rappers have held the chart’s top spot, from Lauryn Hill to Lil’ Kim. But none circled back to the top spot for a second round of success like that of Cardi B. “I Like It” made it to the top of the singles chart in July, months after “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 in October 2017.

April 21, 2018

13 Cardi B tracks chart simultaneously on Billboard Hot 100

The Bronx rapper bests Beyoncé for the most tracks charting on the Billboard list at the same time by a solo female performer with “I Like It,” “Be Careful,” “Drip” and other popular tracks from her debut album “Invasion of Privacy.”

April 14, 2018

More than 100 million streams on Apple Music

Less than 10 days after its release, “Invasion of Privacy” broke an Apple Music record set by Taylor Swift for the most album streams by a female artist within one week.

Jan. 1, 2018

Cardi B becomes first rapper with three tracks in Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 simultaneously

Joining the likes of The Beatles and Ashanti, the Bronx rapper was featured in three tracks that charted their way into the Top 10 at the start of 2018. She achieved the feat with G-Eazy’s “No Limit” (at No. 4), “MotorSport” (at No. 7) and “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” (at No. 10).

Oct. 7, 2017

“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spends 3 weeks at the top of the Billboard chart

This first for Cardi was also a first for female rappers. Her track’s spot at No. 1 surpassed Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop,” which held its record at No. 1 for two weeks in 1998.

The MTV VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. You can vote for your favorites and see the full list of nominees at vma.mtv.com. Voting remains open through Aug. 10.