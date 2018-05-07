Entertainment ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ casts Melissa Benoist in title role Melissa Benoist, of The CW’s “Supergirl,” will make her Broadway debut in a limited run from June 7 through Aug. 4. Actress Melissa Benoist -- of "Supergirl" and "Glee" fame -- will tackle the role of iconic singer/songwriter Carole King in Broadway's "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" this summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Network / Noam Galai By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated May 7, 2018 3:08 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Her superpower is creating hit songs. Melissa Benoist, the star of The CW show “Supergirl,” will join the cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 7 for a limited run. The current cast of “Beautiful” features Chilina Kennedy as Carole King. Benoist will take on the role of the powerhouse singer/songwriter in the popular Broadway show through Aug. 4. Fans of “Glee” already know Benoist has the singing chops for the role, which she displayed as the character Marley Rose. “The stage has always felt like home to me,” Benoist said in a statement. “Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night.” By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.