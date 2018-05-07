Her superpower is creating hit songs.

Melissa Benoist, the star of The CW show “Supergirl,” will join the cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 7 for a limited run. The current cast of “Beautiful” features Chilina Kennedy as Carole King.

Benoist will take on the role of the powerhouse singer/songwriter in the popular Broadway show through Aug. 4. Fans of “Glee” already know Benoist has the singing chops for the role, which she displayed as the character Marley Rose.

“The stage has always felt like home to me,” Benoist said in a statement. “Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night.”